A-COLD-WALL's Air Max Plus Doubles Down on Minimalism

A-COLD-WALL's main draw may well be its architecturally inspired apparel lines, but there's no denying that Samuel Ross has utilized his brand to flex his collaborative muscles in footwear.

Every sneaker institution of relevance has clambered for the sign-off of his name, with some allowing the craft of original creations while others have desired his taste for reinvention. Whether a Timberland 6-inch Boot, Converse, Dr. Martens, or a wide array of flagship sneakers from Nike, one thing remains true; Samuel Ross achieves excellence through detail.

While we're still struggling to peel our attention away from the latest iteration of Dr. Martens x A-COLD-WALL, which is due to drop this week, we're immediately drawn back to the Swoosh, thanks to an upcoming two-piece collection of Air Max Plus – better known as Tns.

This isn't the first time that Samuel Ross has tried his hand at Nike. In fact, he's found huge success tinkering with its beloved styles.

From the Air Force 1 to the Zoom Vomero 5, A-COLD-WALL's brutalist tastes have brought a rugged edge to Nike that's hard not to love. While it's typically strayed far from flamboyance, ACW has struck a hard line with detail and texture, essentially elevating otherwise minimal finishes.

The Air Max Plus is no different; from afar, it may even look like a general release pack.

Focusing on the details shows that each of the options – “Platinum Tint” and “Black” – feature a premium leather construction and square cut-outs on the side panels. Throughout, you'll find ACW branding touches, while the sneaker's iconic veins take on an embossed finish, almost as if the shoe is shrouded in cloth.