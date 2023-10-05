Action Bronson Is Cooking Up Another New Balance

Action Bronson is no stranger to a New Balance collaboration having dropped his own 990 and 1906 sneakers in the last 12 months alone.

And, not one for relaxing, the Queens rapper looks to have previewed his next New Balance sneaker release by way of an Instagram post on October 4, which appears to tease another take on the 1906 silhouette.

In stark contrast to Action Bronson’s chaotic-looking first 1906 (which was mad and multi-colored), this new iteration is much more subtle with metallic blue and black accents dressing the sneaker’s techy and meshy upper.

Typically, details of the sneaker are non-existent, but if previous IG teasers from the rapper are anything to go by, release information will arrive in the coming weeks.

Truth be told, New Balance’s 1906 has had a busy year thus far. Alongside an Action Bronson collaboration, the retro runner has found itself at the centre of link ups with the likes of Aimé Leon Dore and GANNI, as well as a recently-revealed reunion with AURALEE.

Still, if we’re going off Action Bronson’s previous New Balances we expect there to be a fair amount of hype around his latest 1906. Only thing is, we aren’t quite sure when exactly that’ll be.