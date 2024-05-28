It's Time for Action Bronson's Wonderfully Colorful New Balance Sneakers (Finally!!!)

It's been almost a year since Action Bronson first teased his forthcoming New Balance 1906R collaboration, having revealed a few more flavors along the way. But no worries, my fellow Baklava lovers. The wait is over — Action Bronson's colorful New Balances are ready for launch. Finally!

Like his 990s, Action Bronson's New Balance 1906R sneakers are another explosion of color. It's arguably the most vibrant take on the techy dad shoe yet.

Bronson's colorful tastes come in handy, with the bursts spotlighting the shoe's excellent build of ventilated mesh and leathery overlays. Oh, and he doesn't forget about the sort of chunky sole, either (it's nicely painted as well).

So far, we've spotted Action Bronson's New Balance sneakers in not just one but three wonderfully energetic colorways: Rosewater (a pinkish pair presumably offered in women's sizing), Medusa Azul (blue), and Scorpius (green).

According to the man himself, Action Bronson's New Balance 1906 sneakers are launching in the Rosewater colorway on May 31.

It's unknown if or when the remaining New Balance 1906R colorways will drop (whispers say the Scorpius pair may be a Friends and Family edition).

But here's some good news: Action Bronson's Rosewater-colored sneakers will be joined by "all kinds of fire collection of gear," per Bronson. Translation: we're getting clothes and sneakers!

That's Action Bronson, ladies and gentlemen: a musician, chef, wrestler, television personality, and designer of excellent New Balance shoes. He's also the gift that keeps on giving.