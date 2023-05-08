Sign up to never miss a drop
For the Playoffs, Adele Casually Cuddled Her Wrist in Bulgari's $45K Snake Watch

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

Game Three for the 2023 NBA Playoffs went down over the weekend, with names like Michael B. Jordan, Kim Kardashian, and Kevin Hart pulling up to see the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers face off.

Also amongst the star-studded crowd was Adele, who pulled out some pretty impressive luxury flexes for her courtside appearance.

For starters, the musician casually had what an Instagram user called their "car worth" cuddling her wrist. Specifically, Adele wore Bulgari's Serpenti Tubogas Lady watch, a $45,000 18-karat timepiece finished in yellow gold.

As its name insists, the watch is a favorite amongst the ladies. Social media commentary agreed that the Bulgari piece is on their wishlist — and will stay there until they can afford it. In case you got it on you now, the piece is currently available on Bulgari's website.

In addition to some additional jewels by Cartier, the longtime Rihanna fan also quietly stunned in a AEXAE linen set and black heels, with a Hermès Birkin for the finish.

Of course, Miss Adele is no stranger to the world of luxury, having donned custom Schiaparelli, Balmain, and Givenchy for performances. Not to mention, she's made meme-able appearances at other sporting events in labels like Alaïa and Fendi. Indeed, Adele isn't new to this — she's true to it.

Sure, it's nothing groundbreaking. Simply, it's Adele and she wears her pieces well. Hey, that rhymed.

As for her seatmates — the lovely actress Nia Long and Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul — the two were equally well-dressed, making for an overall stylish courtside trio.

Long opted for a classic white 'fit topped with a denim jacket, fluffy mules, and a Chanel handbag. Meanwhile, Paul kept things cozy in a tracksuit paired with Action Bronson's New Balance 990v6 sneakers (hey, he's gotta represent his NB team).

