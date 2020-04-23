adidas’ Cleanest 4D Sneaker in Ages Drops Today

Brand: adidas

Model: 4D Run 1.0

Key Features: The upper is constructed of white Primeknit, which features contrasting black detailing on the adidas Three Stripes branding and heel counter. The 4D midsole is in its signature green hue, while the rubber outsole is black.

Release Date: April 23

Price: €220/$200

Buy: Select retailers such as END. and Sneakersnstuff

Editor’s Notes: adidas keeps the 4D releases coming with the latest colorway of its cheapest 4D sneaker yet, the 4D Run 1.0. This colorway is probably also the cleanest yet, thanks to the simple white Primeknit upper and contrasting black detailing. Check it out above.

