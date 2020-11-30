Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas Sneakers, & Snoods, Are on Sale for Cyber Monday

Written by Alek Rose in Style
adidas
The Highsnobiety Sales Hub is where you’ll find the best deals and discounts from the brands and retailers you actually want to shop.

You thought Black Friday was hectic, trying to keep up to date with the latest discounts while making sure you didn’t miss any gems in the thousands of discounted products. Well, Cyber Monday is here now and some our your favorite retailers are extending the discounts. With 30 percent off sitewide — yes, including the half-price sale items — the adidas Cyber Monday sale is the start to the week we all needed.

From performance sportswear to fuel your outdoor winter workouts through to lifestyle stalwarts like the Stan Smith or Superstar silhouettes, the adidas Cyber Monday sale covers all of the Three Stripes offering. This offer ends today, though, so find all the information you need to get started below.

Shop the sale

The details

What: 30 percent off sitewide including sale items When: Until December 1st 11:59 PST Code: Enter code 'BRINGJOY' at checkout

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

