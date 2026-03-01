Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The adidas Italian sneaker is sweetest when dressed like a familiar, thirst-quenching strawberry drink.

The newest "Almond Pink" Italia sneaker gets wrapped in creamy light-pink leather layered with richer wine-red suede touches. At the same time, the signature "X" marks the spot on the Italia's heel, this time in metallic silver.

Shop adidas

First thoughts? Yum. Second? The Italia oozes "Pink Drink" vibes.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The viral Starbucks concoction marries its Strawberry Açai refresher with coconut milk. However, adidas swaps in some lighter, still creamy "Almond Pink" milk for its latest sip-worthy Italia sneaker.

It's certainly not the first tasty iteration of the Italia (and hopefully not the last). adidas also once designed a rich chocolate-brown version that looked like Tiramisu for feet.

And there have been other stylish iterations, including Italia sneakers wearing their own denim (another win for the "jeakers" community).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The adidas Italia "Almond Pink" sneaker has now entered the chat, bringing a barista-level touch to the growing collection. It's now up for grabs on Footdistrict's website for €120, which is around $141.

Shop adidas
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas' Scrumptious Samba-Flavored Sneaker Is a Butter-Soft Treat
  • adidas’ Italian Sneaker Looks Best in a Canadian Tuxedo
  • adidas’ Brunch-Ready Samba Is Straight from the Chocolate Factory
  • This Suave adidas Dress Shoe Is Literally an Espresso Sunrise
What To Read Next
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
  • Nike’s Tastefully Tonal Air Max Is a "Butter Yellow" Gem
  • Nike’s Chic Air Max Sandal Acts Like a Sneaker, Thinks Like a Summer Shoe
  • Nike’s Weird-Cool Sneaker Dresses Best on Recovery Days
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now