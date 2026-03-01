adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink

The adidas Italian sneaker is sweetest when dressed like a familiar, thirst-quenching strawberry drink.

The newest "Almond Pink" Italia sneaker gets wrapped in creamy light-pink leather layered with richer wine-red suede touches. At the same time, the signature "X" marks the spot on the Italia's heel, this time in metallic silver.

First thoughts? Yum. Second? The Italia oozes "Pink Drink" vibes.

The viral Starbucks concoction marries its Strawberry Açai refresher with coconut milk. However, adidas swaps in some lighter, still creamy "Almond Pink" milk for its latest sip-worthy Italia sneaker.

It's certainly not the first tasty iteration of the Italia (and hopefully not the last). adidas also once designed a rich chocolate-brown version that looked like Tiramisu for feet.

adidas

And there have been other stylish iterations, including Italia sneakers wearing their own denim (another win for the "jeakers" community).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The adidas Italia "Almond Pink" sneaker has now entered the chat, bringing a barista-level touch to the growing collection. It's now up for grabs on Footdistrict's website for €120, which is around $141.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.