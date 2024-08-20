Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas' '90s Hiking Sneaker Is a Rad Puffy Moc Now

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Another day, another adidas outdoor icon gone slip-on.

Allow me to introduce you to the adidas Radlander Moc. It's a slip-on remix of the brand's vintage Badlander hiking shoe from the late 90s and early 2000s. Wild how aughts pieces are now considered vintage.

Anywho, back to the Badlander. Similar to the FYW XTA, the outdoor adidas sneakers are quite captivating in design, showcasing a cool setup featuring a shoelace flap, metal hooks, extra smooth weather-proof uppers, and a wavy chunked-up sole that also wraps the toe.

The adidas Badlander, in its previous life, was available in various styles, including mid-cut and low-rise. Now, in a new era, it has transformed into the adidas Radlander Moc, a radical padded slip-on that retains the essence of its predecessor.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The adidas Radlander Moc borrows the Badlander's famously rugged sole, throwing it under a ripply puffy upper crafted with warming Primaloft insulation.

It's almost like a challenger to Nike's Flyknit Haven.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Radlander embraces the Badlander's "laceless" side, ditching the shoelace option altogether and opting for easy-peasy toggle laces.

But here's even better news: on top of the slip-on, adidas seemingly plans to bring back the Badlander as a low-top sneaker, famous guard flaps included.

But it's time for the Badlander's rad sibling to shine right now. As we speak, the adidas Radlander Moc is up for grabs at Oneness Boutique.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

I suspect cozy shoes will soon begin to appear at more retailers as we near the colder seasons. That Seeulater mule, too.

