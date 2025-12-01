The Clean Grey adidas Samba Living a Secret Life as a Skate Shoe

This clean grey adidas Samba has a secret. (whispers) It's actually a skate shoe.

The "Grey Four" Samba ADV looks like a normal Samba on the outside. But under the hood, it's designed with skate-ready features, like a grippy sole plus an extra secure and supportive fit.

adidas then wraps the Samba ADV in satisfying grey suede and white leather, making the sneaker almost too nice for practicing tricks. But again, it's ready for the session, if needed.

adidas has made good-looking grey Sambas before, and even other low-key handsome Samba skate shoes (so good, you forget they're shred-able, too).

adidas

The latest only keeps the Samba era alive, as well as its secret life as a stylish skate shoe.

adidas' Samba ADV "Grey Four" sneakers are now available overseas on the brand's U.K. website for £90 (around $119).

