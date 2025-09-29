Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The adidas Samba With Its Own Crisp Jacket

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The days are getting cooler, and even the Samba is bringing out its jacket.

adidas' Samba Decon returns with a new deconstructed take on the classic soccer shoe. Whereas previous Decon models leaned into the classic Samba look with small, collapsible tweaks, the latest is a new kind of Samba, one with a zipper.

Shop adidas

The entire upper has been reworked, revealing a new sheeny material plus wider-than-normal stripes. The real treat, however, is the leather zipper detail covering the tongue and standard shoelaces.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Although Jeremy Scott introduced the whole zipped-up Sambas first, the Samba Decon takes the concept to another level, giving the model a full-on, crisp jacket for cool days.

Since the model's second coming, adidas has proved that the Samba can not only do it all but wear it all. Luxurious croc skins from Wales Bonner? Did that. Cheetah print fur? That too, and went viral for it. Okay, what about denim? Yep, there are even Samba "jeakers."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now, the adidas shoe's got its own fall jacket.

The Samba Decon "Aurora Ruby" sneaker is now available exclusively through adidas' app, but only for Korean users. Expect to pay 189,000 won, around $135, for the sleek sneakers.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP MORE ADIDAS

adidasSamba JP
$140.00
Available in:
Several sizes
adidasBW Army
$165.00
Available in:
39 1/34041 1/3
adidasF50 Taekwondo W
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Is Probably the Cleanest adidas Samba Ever Designed
  • The Classic adidas Samba Remade in BAPE's Own Image
  • Germany's Ultra-Sleek adidas Samba Is Momentous
  • adidas' Samba Is Good. adidas' Samba Mary Jane Ballet Is Amazing
  • The adidas Samba Is Quite Powerful at Its Most Rugged
What To Read Next
  • The Luxurious Leather Nike Air Force 1 Too Good for Words
  • Romancing Rolex’s Rougher Cousin
  • The adidas Samba With Its Own Crisp Jacket
  • The New Luxury? Normalcy
  • Nike’s Fiercely Futuristic Mules Looks Like Cybertrucks for the Feet
  • How to Drink Sake
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now