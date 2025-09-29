The adidas Samba With Its Own Crisp Jacket

The days are getting cooler, and even the Samba is bringing out its jacket.

adidas' Samba Decon returns with a new deconstructed take on the classic soccer shoe. Whereas previous Decon models leaned into the classic Samba look with small, collapsible tweaks, the latest is a new kind of Samba, one with a zipper.

The entire upper has been reworked, revealing a new sheeny material plus wider-than-normal stripes. The real treat, however, is the leather zipper detail covering the tongue and standard shoelaces.

Although Jeremy Scott introduced the whole zipped-up Sambas first, the Samba Decon takes the concept to another level, giving the model a full-on, crisp jacket for cool days.

adidas

Since the model's second coming, adidas has proved that the Samba can not only do it all but wear it all. Luxurious croc skins from Wales Bonner? Did that. Cheetah print fur? That too, and went viral for it. Okay, what about denim? Yep, there are even Samba "jeakers."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Now, the adidas shoe's got its own fall jacket.

The Samba Decon "Aurora Ruby" sneaker is now available exclusively through adidas' app, but only for Korean users. Expect to pay 189,000 won, around $135, for the sleek sneakers.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty