Humanrace's New Sambas Are Fresh as Hell

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Brand: Humanrace x adidas Originals

Model: Samba

Release Date: November 3

Price: $180

Buy: Humanrace

Editor’s Notes: Honestly, I thought we'd be over our adidas Samba obsession by now. Yet here we are in the arse-end of 2023 celebrating another splendid collaborative take on the low profile silhouette from Pharrell's Humanrace.

The latest release, which arrives on November 3, sees the Samba presented in two fresh colorways by Humanrace: the first in an "Ash Grey/Green" colorway, the other in a "Cloud White/Pink."

In keeping with the American label's ethos of "creating products driven by a focus on materials and craft", the newest Pharrell-ified Sambas off the Humanrace conveyor belt arrive crafted in a myraid of plush leather, more specifically a premium ECCO leather which is then decorated with zig-zag stitching and a monochromatic suede toe-cap.

“Humanrace’s newest Samba was conceived through our sense of creating products that are authentic and speak to a lifestyle which is relatable, yet evaluated through attention to detail, and without compromise,” said Edward Robinson, Humanrace Creative Director.

“This is twinned with the history of the Samba, creating a product for everyday use, that is for now and the future.”

While this may well feel like just another Samba collaboration of many, Humanrace continues to offer a refreshing perspective on a sneaker reworked more times over the last 12 months than anyone can shake a stick at.

Whether that means Palace making a skate-ready pair or Wales Bonner's hairy suede numbers, the Samba is never far away from a fresh perspective.

To date, Humanrace’s adidas Sambashave been nothing but bangers. From their most recent tonal three-pack to the more classic-looking Sambas they released for Fall/Winter 2022, it’s become abundantly clear that Humanrace's head honcho, Pharrell, knows his onions when it comes to reworking adidas’ most popular silhouette.

When it comes to Humanrace's Sambas, though, while they aren't wildly outlandish or reinventing the sneaker wheel by any means, they are perhaps the most consistent in terms of delivering bangers. Which is all that really matters, right?

