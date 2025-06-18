Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas Turned Slimmest, Sleekest Sneaker Into a Race Car

Written by Tayler Adigun
adidas
When worlds collide, legendary sneakerdom ensues. The adidas Taekwondo F50 shoe answers the question: What happens if you combine two of the sportiest sneaker silhouettes in Three Stripe's history?

Funny enough, the results are way less sporty and a lot more stylish. Kind of ironic. But mostly iconic.

The Taekwondo F50 shoe is a delicious mix of adidas' hard-hitting and hella-trendy Taekwondo boxing sneaker and the adidas F50 soccer cleat. A ridiculously sleek football boot meets the "It" boxing sneaker of the moment and greatness ensues. 

These two sporty sneakers, which dominate their respective arenas, make a striking stylistic statement when combined, and the results extend far beyond athletic feats.

At the upper, the Taekwondo F50 wears a shiny leather exterior enhanced with sleek lines inspired by the F50's aerodynamic design, sitting atop Taekwondo's famously flat outsole. The slip-on mechanism is also all Taekwondo, all day.

On the whole, the Taekwondo F50 shoe, available online for $114, looks a lot more like a Taekwondo sneaker than anything else, at least at a glance.

To be fair, this rhetoric is subtly subverted at the upper, which wears F50 branding near the toe as a reminder that even though the Taekwondo genes took over here, this is still an F50-influenced non-football sneaker.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
