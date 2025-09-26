adidas' Smokin' Samba-ish Sneaker Is Dapper Dude Now

The Tobacco, essentially the "chill guy" of sporty adidas sneakers, is most known for its smooth suede look. With a sleek leather upgrade, the leisurely adidas shoe is now pushing dress shoe levels.

The newest Tobacco sneakers arrive with smooth leather uppers, available in three buttery options, including black/brown, maroon, and khaki.

Don't worry, Tobacco lovers. The suede isn't completely gone as a few velvety touches linger on the stripes and heel tab.

adidas' suede Tobacco has starred in streetwear collaborations and provided us with a range of nice general-release drops overseas, from simple beige options to tasteful, worn-in styles.

Basically, the adidas Tobacco was already a solid sneaker. The leather just made it better, cleaner, and borderline fine-dining-ready.

Available for €119.99 (approximately $140), adidas' leather Tobacco sneaker is now up for grabs on AFEW's website. It's also expected to get a wider release on September 28 at adidas.

