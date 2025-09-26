Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas' Smokin' Samba-ish Sneaker Is Dapper Dude Now

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The Tobacco, essentially the "chill guy" of sporty adidas sneakers, is most known for its smooth suede look. With a sleek leather upgrade, the leisurely adidas shoe is now pushing dress shoe levels.

The newest Tobacco sneakers arrive with smooth leather uppers, available in three buttery options, including black/brown, maroon, and khaki.

Don't worry, Tobacco lovers. The suede isn't completely gone as a few velvety touches linger on the stripes and heel tab.

adidas' suede Tobacco has starred in streetwear collaborations and provided us with a range of nice general-release drops overseas, from simple beige options to tasteful, worn-in styles.

Basically, the adidas Tobacco was already a solid sneaker. The leather just made it better, cleaner, and borderline fine-dining-ready.

Available for €119.99 (approximately $140), adidas' leather Tobacco sneaker is now up for grabs on AFEW's website. It's also expected to get a wider release on September 28 at adidas.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
