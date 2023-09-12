Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

I (Trefoil) Advisry x adidas

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

Advsiry x adidas? It's happening. Not only did the brand confirm the team-up with Highsnobiety over email, but Advisry offered tastes of what's to come during its Spring/Summer 2024 presentation.

Advisry Season 10 was a collection of firsts for the brand. Inaugural women's footwear (delicious patent Mary Janes included); it marked Keith Herron's first time on the New York Fashion Week calendar; and for the third charm, Advisry previewed some good-looking clothes from its upcoming adidas collab.

1 / 33
Advisry / Fujio Emura

A collaborative sweater leads the way, presenting a creamy knit spin on the iconic "I Love NY" tee — but Advisry x adidas style, of course. Theirs reads, "I (Trefoil) VRSY."

It reminded us of Raf Simons' coveted "I Heart NY" sweater from the designer's Fall/Winter 2017 collection, immediately attracting the stylish likes of A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti.

I suspect similar energy will be met with Advisry's adidas sweater, with the expected hot-ticket piece to have fans flocking when drop day rolls around (myself included).

During Advisry's SS24 show, we also caught glimpses of other assumably collaborative pieces, including roomy Three-Stripe track pants and a branded zip-up funnel neck sweater. While it's unknown if Advisry x adidas will bless us with some dual-effort footwear — we're hoping so — there were plenty of Sambas floating the SS24 catwalk. Just some food for speculation.

Advisry imagined UGGs as rugged hikers previously, which were so high in demand that Harron pushed back the launch. Imagine the craze for a (potential) Advisry Samba — let alone any Advisry x adidas shoe.

Shop our favorite products
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    All the Fear of God x adidas' Sneakers (So Far)
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Everything to Know: adidas YEEZY's August 2023 Sneaker Sale
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    adidas Brought Homer Simpson’s Most Relatable GIF to Life
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Trouserology: A Brief Guide to Must-Know Pant Silhouettes
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Polish Up Your Sneaker Rotation with These Silver Kicks
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Suicoke's Fall/Winter '23 collection footwear
    Suicoke's FW23 Collection Can Stand the Rain (& Snow, Sleet, Etc...)
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    ROA, Vilebrequin & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • advisry adidas
    I (Trefoil) Advisry x adidas
    • Style
  • A photograph of HOKA's Mafate Three Two sneaker in a blue and white colorway with Vibram sole
    No One Beats HOKA at Beautiful Off-Trail Hikers
    • Sneakers
  • BLACKPINK member Rosé wears an outfit with a YSL leather jacket & bag, faded denim jeans & flip-flop sandals in New York on September 11
    Flip-Flops as Fashion? Rosé Is the Queen of the High-Low Mix
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    True Religion’s 21st Birthday Shutdown Our Neu York Pop-Up (Literally)
    • Street Style
    • sponsored
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023