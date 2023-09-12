I (Trefoil) Advisry x adidas

Advsiry x adidas? It's happening. Not only did the brand confirm the team-up with Highsnobiety over email, but Advisry offered tastes of what's to come during its Spring/Summer 2024 presentation.

Advisry Season 10 was a collection of firsts for the brand. Inaugural women's footwear (delicious patent Mary Janes included); it marked Keith Herron's first time on the New York Fashion Week calendar; and for the third charm, Advisry previewed some good-looking clothes from its upcoming adidas collab.

1 / 33 Advisry / Fujio Emura

A collaborative sweater leads the way, presenting a creamy knit spin on the iconic "I Love NY" tee — but Advisry x adidas style, of course. Theirs reads, "I (Trefoil) VRSY."

It reminded us of Raf Simons' coveted "I Heart NY" sweater from the designer's Fall/Winter 2017 collection, immediately attracting the stylish likes of A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti.

I suspect similar energy will be met with Advisry's adidas sweater, with the expected hot-ticket piece to have fans flocking when drop day rolls around (myself included).

During Advisry's SS24 show, we also caught glimpses of other assumably collaborative pieces, including roomy Three-Stripe track pants and a branded zip-up funnel neck sweater. While it's unknown if Advisry x adidas will bless us with some dual-effort footwear — we're hoping so — there were plenty of Sambas floating the SS24 catwalk. Just some food for speculation.

Advisry imagined UGGs as rugged hikers previously, which were so high in demand that Harron pushed back the launch. Imagine the craze for a (potential) Advisry Samba — let alone any Advisry x adidas shoe.