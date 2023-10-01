The Space Jam 11s Are Going Low, Apparently

OG sneakerheads' ears may perk up to this news (or not, if they're not feeling...low). Anywho, the Space Jam 11s are due to return as Lows, apparently.

The Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" Lows will reportedly bring back the iconic colorway on a low-cut Jordan 11, providing a breeze on the ankles just in time for the shoe's rumored Summer 2024 release.

Based on the mockup above, the Space Jam 11 Lows sees that familiar scheme shine again: black strikes the patent upper, while white and icy translucent blue rounds out the base.

No Jumpman is making its leap on the ankle, considering the sneaker is, well, an ankle shoe now. It's also hard to tell if the classic "42" hits on the heel from these speculative looks. But it looks like fans can still count on the traditional embroidered "JUMPMAN JORDAN" message to return on the tongue. Perhaps, even the "JUMPMAN JAM" like on the 2000s pairs.

The Space Jam 11s are very well up there in the ranking for most iconic Jordan shoes, garnering fame during Michael Jordan's time on the court and the big screen.

Indeed, the pairs got their nickname from the 90s classic Space Jam, where the shoes appeared on Jordan, who starred in the film alongside Bill Murray and Larry Byrd.

Space Jam recently got a remake led by LeBron James (Space Jam: A New Legacy), who also issued his own Lebron 19s in tandem with the movie (plus lots of merch).

First worn by Jordan during the 1995 NBA Playoffs, the Space Jam 11s would go on to release three times in its lifetime, with the last retro coming to us in 2016 (the high-top versions, of course).

Now, the famous pairs are going low, apparently.