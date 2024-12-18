Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Fruit-Flavored Air Jordan 12 Sneaker Is Straight Delicious

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Air Jordan 12 sneaker is ending its year the right way — with a fruit-flavored drop known as the "Blueberry" 12s.

Like the Cherry 12s that rereleased last year, the Air Jordan 12 "Blueberry" sneaker follows similar colorblocking, except with a juicy Game Royal Blue and White shading.

The rest of the sneaker is pretty much the beloved Jordan 12 designed by Tinker Hatfield and worn by the G.O.A.T. himself, Michael Jordan. Translation: expect the shoe to include those premium plush uppers, pebbled leather mudguard, and plentiful Jordan and 23 branding moments.

Again, the Air Jordan 12 is having a tremendous end-of-the-year party, filled with several excellent drops. Nike delivered the model in gorgeous "Phantom" white and "Baron" grey colorways previously. And just recently, Solefly took the classic shoe for a spin, resulting in perhaps the most delicious Jordan 12 collaborations of all time.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

With the Jordan Brand celebrating its milestone 40th anniversary in 2025, the Jordan 12 lineup is already looking pretty good. According to some whispers, we'll be getting coveted revivals, like the Taxi and Flu Game 12s.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
But while we're still in 2024, Jordan lovers can catch the Air Jordan 12 "Blueberry" sneakers on December 18. The shoes will be up for grabs on Nike's SNKRS app and at select stores.

