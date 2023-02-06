Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
The Jordan Brand Slides Into the Mule-Verse

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

After getting into the clog game, the Jordan Brand makes its foray into the mule-verse with the launch of its Air Jordan Hex mules.

As the name indicates, the Hex Mule takes on the shape of an uneven hexagon — the six sides are there, I counted — complete with a square toe box and heel.

With the ventilators on the side, the Hex could easily be kin to the 1017 ALYX 9SM MMW's Zoom 005 Slide, who also features a square-toe and semi-boxy look. For a moment, I even assumed it was next up in the collab's series.

Like Nike's Calm slide and the Jordan Brand's recent slip-on efforts, the Jordan Brand's latest slide also boasts a foam construction, specifically bio foam extracted from sugarcane.

A herringbone-patterned outsole provides some grip for better traction and, thus, comfort when walking. Meanwhile, Jordan branding, including the Jumpman motif, closes out the shoe's details, as stamped subtly on the insole.

Really, there isn't much to the Hex mule — and that's perfectly fine. An understated, cool design and comfort typically win the race in the slip-one shoe game (Yeezy can vouch).

Murmurs of the Air Jordan Hex mule first hit our ears in January, with talks of a few colorways and even a rumored collaboration with Billie Eilish to arrive throughout the year.

Now, the Hex Mule — which releases first in Light Silver on February 8 at END. and select retailers — is ready for its close-up.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
