The Jordan Brand Enters the Clog Chat

Written by Morgan Smith

It's official: the Jordan Brand has ventured into clog territory.

On June 1, official first looks at an entirely new Jordan silhouette surfaced on the internet, where the brand prepares to issue a slip-on clog shoe.

The Jordan model's rubber outer shell emulates that of a clog and sneaker, touting the overarching design of clogs — courtesy of its ventilation holes and ankle strap — on top of the Jordan Brand's standard athletic sole.

Of course, you can also find the Jumpman logo soaring on the upper and heel of the cream-colored clog component. The beloved branding also appears on the lining and ankle pull tab.

Meanwhile, the inner neoprene sock bootie — which manifests the Jordan Brand's distinctive elephant print — nods to the Air Jordan 27's removable dual sock liner.

It's no secret that Crocs holds the crown of the clog revolution, thanks to linkups with Salehe Bembury, SZA, and Balenciaga (who now turned its clogs collab into handbags). After Crocs honed in on its resurged popularity, other brands followed suit, with Givenchy, Prada, and even adidas churning out their own branded slip-on renditions.

Clogs are the wave right now, people. So, can you really blame the Jordan Brand for entering clog-dom too?

Though I'm not into the clog vibe, I highly doubt it would dethrone Crocs. But, it's nice to see a new take on the block. I mean, the Jordan Brand's spin is kind of a vibe, if you ask me.

The removable sock gives it season-to-season appeal, while the clog alone manifests a cozy, clean aesthetic.

Anywho, the Jordan Clog has yet to receive an official name, let alone a release date. But, with these official images floating around, it could arrive just in time for summer.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
