Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Paperboy & BEAMS Are Now Serving Polka-Dot ASICS

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Everyone’s favorite Parisian sandwich store Paperboy is back with another exclusive sneaker collaboration ahead of the start of the French capital’s fashion week later this month.

The store, which has teamed up with New Balance, Reebok, and Clarks Originals in recent seasons, is partnering with ASICS and BEAMS this time around for a collaborative three-way take on the former’s GT-2160 sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The shoe’s design pays homage to the technical design language from ASICS’ GT-2000 series in the early 2010s. Which means the sneaker keeps the heritage trainer's retro aesthetic intact, while also remaining sleek with a wavy forefoot sculpting.

When it comes to the Paperboy x BEAMS x ASICS GT-2160 itself, the shoe is dressed in a simple polka-dot pattern, a style Paperboy has become synonymous with in recent years.

As is always the case with a Paperboy footwear collaboration, there will be clothes involved too.

Hoodies and T-shirts adorning Paperboy’s epochal motif will be dropping simultaneously although, if previous releases are anything to go by, everything will be exclusively available in-store only.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Last season Paperboy released its own pair of Clarks Wallabees in cahoots with the British footwear brand, while the season prior it dropped a duo of 920 and 1500 sneakers alongside New Balance.

Although this is the first time Paperboy has joined forces with ASICS, it isn’t its first foray with BEAMS who also made releases with Reebok and New Balance similar three-way endeavors.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
XT-6 GTX
Salomon
$205
Image on Highsnobiety
Bermuda Hat
Needles
$205
Image on Highsnobiety
N3B Parka
Alpha Industries x Highsn
$300
We Recommend
  • black and white sneakers
    Masters of Monochrome: 12 Black and White Sneakers to Shop Now
    • Style
  • best sneakers of the year
    The Best Sneakers of 2023... So Far
    • Sneakers
  • japanese clothing brands
    38 Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Kiko's ASICS NOVALIS Line Is For the Practice of Everyday Life
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    A Guide to Our Favorite ASICS Shoes on The Market
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Moncler's Grenoble FW23 Collection
    Moncler's Next Show Is Taking Us to the Slopes
    • Style
  • Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet & Selena Gomez seen at the 2024 Golden Globes
    Now It's Selena Gomez vs Kylie Jenner vs Taylor Swift & Timothee Chalamet?
    • Culture
  • OMEGA Moonswatch December 2023.
    Here Comes Swatch's First Collab of 2024
    • Watches
  • new balance 991 lunar new year 2024
    The New Balance 991 Never Looked So Delicioso
    • Sneakers
  • Alt Text Highsnobiety Johnnie Walker Blue Label Year of the Dragon
    Enter The Year Of The Dragon With Johnnie Walker x James Jean
    • Design
    • sponsored
  • HOKA's Kaha 2 Low is shelled in GORE-TEX.
    HOKA's New GORE-TEX Shoe Is a Real K-Aha Moment
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023