Paperboy & BEAMS Are Now Serving Polka-Dot ASICS

Everyone’s favorite Parisian sandwich store Paperboy is back with another exclusive sneaker collaboration ahead of the start of the French capital’s fashion week later this month.

The store, which has teamed up with New Balance, Reebok, and Clarks Originals in recent seasons, is partnering with ASICS and BEAMS this time around for a collaborative three-way take on the former’s GT-2160 sneaker.

The shoe’s design pays homage to the technical design language from ASICS’ GT-2000 series in the early 2010s. Which means the sneaker keeps the heritage trainer's retro aesthetic intact, while also remaining sleek with a wavy forefoot sculpting.

When it comes to the Paperboy x BEAMS x ASICS GT-2160 itself, the shoe is dressed in a simple polka-dot pattern, a style Paperboy has become synonymous with in recent years.

As is always the case with a Paperboy footwear collaboration, there will be clothes involved too.

Hoodies and T-shirts adorning Paperboy’s epochal motif will be dropping simultaneously although, if previous releases are anything to go by, everything will be exclusively available in-store only.

Last season Paperboy released its own pair of Clarks Wallabees in cahoots with the British footwear brand, while the season prior it dropped a duo of 920 and 1500 sneakers alongside New Balance.

Although this is the first time Paperboy has joined forces with ASICS, it isn’t its first foray with BEAMS who also made releases with Reebok and New Balance similar three-way endeavors.