Paperboy Paris Cooked Up Polka-Dotted ASICS Sneakers, Of Course

A few days ago, reports revealed that Paperboy Paris and ASICS would link up in the new year. Fast forward to December 24, and the first looks at the two's sneakers are here — and they've got dots!

Paperboy and ASICS are seemingly taking on the ASICS GT-2160 sneaker, rendered in silver and white. If you're going to do a metallic technical shoe, ASICS is arguably the best choice — the brand does them best.

Paperboy's ASICS GT-2160 arrives with mesh underlays and silver overlays topped with white polka dot details. Judging by the early look, the collaborative pairs also get a dose of the dots on the insole as well.

In the picture, the café's ASICS sneakers also come laced up with faint pink laces, with an additional grey shoelace set attached to the side.

Honestly, the ASICS collaboration looks more like another team-up from Paperboy's women's line, Papergirl. If you recall, Papergirl recently delivered a Clarks Wallabee collaboration, complete with pink hues and polka dotted features, similar to the ASICS GT-2160 sneakers.

A collaborative teaser for the ASICS GT-2160 shoe leaked days before the in-hand preview, showcasing what looks like a girl running with a pink polka-dot-patterned shoe box while wearing the ASICS sneakers. The Papergirl x Clarks Wallabee collab also came with pink packaging finished with — you guessed it — polka dots.

When Papergirl's Clarks collab came to light, it was rumored to be a foray into more womenswear pieces. Well, it looks Paperboy is delivering on its commitment.

Papergirl's signatures appear to be pink & polka dots (of course). On the other hand, Paperboy often centers around the restaurant's renowned brunch, evident with its egg-inspired New Balance 991 collabs and cake-worthy takes.

The ASICS GT-2160 debuted in 2023, and has since received DIME treatments and wonderful Mary Jane takes. And 2024 looks to be another good one for the model, starting with the Paperboy collaboration — or, erm, Papergirl linkup.

Whether the ASICS GT-2160 is a Paperboy or Papergirl product, fans can expect the polka-dotted sneakers to be another hyped lease from the popular Parisian café when it drops in 2024.