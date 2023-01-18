Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Paper Boy, Meet Clarks' Paper Girl Wallabee

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

Clarks Originals has reeled in its collaborations over the last 12 months.

Following a few years of linking with every brand and their dog (not a bad thing, might I add), the British footwear label has taken a seemingly more selective approach of late, saving its link-ups for the more meaningful releases.

From C.P. Company and VANDYTHEPINK, to the likes of Bodega and Goodhood, each of its more recent collabs have been born out of honest conversations and/or a shared mutual understanding of the world of footwear.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For its latest partnership — which is on display at the brand’s showroom at Paris Fashion Week — Clarks is teaming up with renowned Parisian sandwich shop Paper Boy for the exclusive launch of the Paper Girl Wallabee.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Crafted with the same lightweight suede and crepe sole combination we’ve come to expect from a classic Clarks Wallabee, the Paper Girl iteration features a clean white upper atop a black base, alongside an array of custom fobs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The famed sandwich — which is located down Rue Amelot — is no stranger to collabs, having teamed up with the likes of New Balance, Reebok, and BEAMS on numerous occasions.

This Wallabee, however, is rumored to be the beginning of a new line of womenswear product and, if they’re all as good as this, we’re in for quite the treat.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Patta x Tommy HilfigerRugby Shirt Mid Grey Heather
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
New BalanceBB550SLB Rain Cloud
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Carhartt WIPDouble Knee Pant Brown
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Engineered Garments Makes Hairy Stompers From Boring Clarks
  • After Months of Sun Bleaching, Intricately Patterned Clarks Emerge
  • Buckle Up: Needles’ Rugged Wallabee Comes With Its Own Belt
  • Weaving Supremely Textured Intricacy Into a Pair of Not-So-Ordinary Clarks
  • Beautifully Woven Clarks Are Back on the Menu, Finally
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now