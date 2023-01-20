Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Don't Sleep on Freja Wewer's ASICS GEL-1090 v2

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
ASICS
Brand: ASICS x Freja Wewer

Model: GEL-1090 v2

Release Date: Available now

Price: $145

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Editor's Notes: With the sheer amount of bangers that ASICS has been putting out over the past couple of years, especially given the strength of Kiko Kostadinov's collaborations and design studio's output, it's been hard to keep track of every drop deserving of attention.

There have been very few misses, if any at all, to the point that fans have been scraping together their coins to ensure their collections stay up to date. Many a silhouette has undergone revival, finding their way out of the archive and back onto the market, welcomed with open arms.

It's a strategy that's proven hugely successful for the brand since the appointment of Kiko's team and looks to be one that'll continue long into their tenure.

ASICSGEL-1090v2 Freja Wewer Edition Silver
$135.00
One such success story in the past year has been that of the GEL-1090, now appropriately dubbed the GEL-1090 v2.

The millennial runner is a beautiful thing, a testament to the strength of ASICS' design language throughout the early 2000s, a design that has proven itself timeless.

While the silhouette certainly wasn't lacking in any areas, nor desperately in need of whatever a collaboration could offer it, it has certainly benefited from outside influence. Case in point, Freja Wewer's version.

Reveling in the era that birthed it, the silhouette undergoes a metallic treatment that stretches across its construction. Freja's Danish design sensibilities shine through, creating a balanced palette of understated yet still statement-making hues.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

