As Techy as Ever, ASICS' 2010s Running Shoe Grows in Beauty

Running shoes have naturally developed a good amount since 2013 when the ASICS GEL-KAYANO 20 first launched onto the market. However, over a decade later, the shoe holds up as a techy, functional sporty sneaker.

The only big difference between now and the mid-2010s is that the ASICS GEL-KAYANO 20 is being peddled as a lifestyle shoe. And, as such, it’s being tapped for collaborations with established sneaker companies such as Boston-based retailer Bodega.

Following on from their debut GEL-KAYANO 20 collaboration earlier this year, the duo is back with another stylish take on the technical sneaker.

Various shades of brown make up the bulk of the sneaker’s new colorway, featured on breathable geometric chainmail mesh and a welded overlock frame — just a couple examples of the technical materials found on this shoe.

And adding the final touches are neon green and blue accents utilized across the model. It’s a similar approach to what made their last collaboration so great looking: a neutral base topped with vibrant hits of color.

“Dedicated to the people that keep us going, we hope the Bodega x ASICS GEL-KAYANO 20 F&F inspires you to continue getting out there, building healthy habits, and achieving new personal bests in whatever context you damn please,” writes Bodega in a statement about its new ASICS sneakers. And its also created some accessories to aid in achieving a new personal best.

Releasing on December 27, along with the sneakers, is a 4 oz. bag of Nguyen Coffee Supply coffee and a custom Stanley 12 oz. Camp Mug.

In case ASICS’ signature GEL cushioning Technology isn’t enough, the duo of extras will help add a caffeinated spring to your step.