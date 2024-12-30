Hiking? Strolling? ASICS' Crossover Dad Shoe Hits Like a Truck
ASICS has been on a hot streak with an abundance of remixed dad shoe classics, from painted walking lace-ups to bizarrely teched-out slip-ons designed for literal rock stars. But being that ASICS is best-known for tech-ish sneakers that cross over between utility and comfort, its in-line styles deserve ample attention.
One ASICS shoe that unfairly flew under the radar upon initial release earlier this year is the oddly named ASICS GEL-Truck, an old-school iteration of the recent GEL-Pickax sneaker.
The GEL-Truck is a pretty classic ASICS shoe up top, eschewing techy mesh panels for sturdy leather. But underneath, there's a chunky sole that mixes materials in a bid to apparently beef up the otherwise simple shoe.
It's a nice touch, as the ASICS GEL-Truck is otherwise pretty ordinary, almost indistinguishable among a crowded selection of contemporary footwear silhouettes.
But with that beefy sole unit, it transforms into a more dynamic shape deserving of standalone attention.
And, with some marketing imagery of the GEL-Truck out in the wild, it really looks more like a classic Nike ACG or adidas EQT trek sneaker than a conventional dad shoe that ASICS is famed for.
The ASICS GEL-Truck is also oddly limited in availability, only stocked on footwear sites like Kicks Crew, perhaps because it hasn't seen recent release.
If nothing else, though, it's a good sign that ASICS ought to continue exploring these kinds of more adventurous — literally — shapes, as the GEL-Truck looks particularly handsome in tonal colorways.