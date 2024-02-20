ASICS Looks Even Better With Velcro

Honestly, I don’t know the last time that I wore a pair of velcro sneakers. Even as someone who has fully embraced the lace-free beauty of slip-on sneakers, velcro has yet to make its way into my rotation.

However, HAL STUDIOS and ASICS might be about to change that as samples of their next sneaker continue to be teased.

A type of fastening that’s best known for being used on children's shoes, HAL STUDIOS' creative director John Bouquet has been spreading the word about how good ASICS look with velcro.

The designer has provided an insider look at the sampling process as he reimagines the ASICS Gel-Kayano 20 — a running shoe from the early 2010s — into a velcro-strapped lifestyle shoe.

The sneaker's redesigned upper arrives with a thick mesh base and has three velcro straps that run across the top, acting as a continuation of the ASICS branding on the side of the shoes.

Each decorated with a contrasting line, the straps act as the defining feature of the shoe. They're a statement-making touch added to an already beautiful retro ASICS runner.

The latest update on the HAL STUDIOS x ASICS Gel-Kayano 20 provided by Bouquet sees the designer, “getting closer to the final product,” according to his Instagram post.

It includes a new lace detail added to the side of the shoes and two colorways that people are encouraged to vote between in the comment section of Bouquet’s post. The options are either a brown and grey version or beige and black, a continuation of the colors used in HAL STUDIOS' previous ASICS Gel-1130 collaboration.

Of course, HAL STUDIOS is not the only brand to have made velcro sneakers desirable. Late last year, Cecilie Bahnsen pulled off a similar stunt together with ASICS, adding two thick velcro straps to a pair of GT-2160 sneakers.

Plus, the PUMA Mostro, a newly resurfaced shoe taken from PUMA’s wild archives, includes a long, winding strap fastening that is held down with a small piece of Velcro.

However, for the most part, good velcro sneakers are hard to find. HAL STUDIOS and ASICS might have made the best around, once they’ve completed the sampling process.