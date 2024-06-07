Kiko & ASICS Cooked Up Insanely Good Mules (Shocker)

ASICS Novalis — the more high-end imprint by ASICS and frequent collaborator Kiko Kostadinov — has been a treat for longtime members of the duo's fan club.

ASICS Novalis' first season was nothing short of Kiko goodness, blessing fans with chunky sneakers dressed in signature stylish colorways. Season two is now on the horizon, and it looks to kick off with a seriously stunning GEL-QUANTUM...mule.

An ASICS slip-on by Kiko Kostadinov? That's right. Need I say more besides "yes please"?

Then again, if I stopped here, that'd be a pretty short read. So...I'll go on!

The ASICS Novalis mule slipped into conversations earlier this year, revealed ahead of Kiko Kostadinov's January runway show. It was like an appetizer to the main course of Kiko clothes and accessories — although some might argue that the ASICS mule was the entree.

The ASICS Novalis clog is really a sneaker-mule, borrowing details commonly seen on previous GEL-QUANTUM shoes. In short, think of the mule as a GEL-QUANTUM sneaker with the heel shaved off and free of shoelaces.

ASICS' famed tiger stripe logo cuddles the mule's toe and sidewalls, taking a page from the Levitrack's buzzy book (another Kiko banger, of course).

Underneath the extended branding, the ASICS Novalis mule unleashes a deliciously techy, knit upper. At the same time, ASICS' signature GEL cushioning fills the mule's cool-looking soles, another feature commonly shared amongst GEL-QUANTUM sneakers.

As a convenient pull tab tops the mules, ASICS and Kiko dress the slip-ons in these fashionable color combinations like maroon/green, blue/silver, and black/silver.

The ASICS Novalis mule in black/silver appears to be first in line for release. It is expected to drop sometime during the Spring/Summer 2024 season. In other words, the slide-on shoes should be here any day now.

According to murmurs, expect to drop around $300 for these effortlessly cool mules. Sounds about right for ASICS Novalis.

Beautiful creations don't come cheap.