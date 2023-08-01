ASICS's GEL-Quantum Is Basically a Kiko-Less Kiko Collab

Brand: ASICS

Model: GEL-Quantum Kinetic

Release Date: August 18

Price: €289.90 (approximately $320)

Buy: Titolo

Editor’s Notes: ASICS and Kiko Kostadinov’s collaborative partnership has been fruitful, to say the least. Ever since the pair’s first collab on the UB1-S Gel-Kayano 14 back in early 2020, ASICS and the Bulgarian designer have been inseparable.

So much so that when it was announced that their partnership would be coming to an end, six months later Kiko revealed a new high-end clothing line, Novalis, in collaboration with, yup you guessed it, ASICS.

That being said, the sneaker in question today though isn’t from the Kiko conveyor belt, but instead a new mainline silhouette, although you’d be forgiven for thinking otherwise.

ASICS’ GEL-Quantum Kinetic, as it's officially titled, has everything you’d expect from a Kiko Kostadinov collaboration (metallic paneling, a meshy upper, and futuristic aesthetic) aside from the man himself.

1 / 3 Titolo Titolo Titolo

Clearly the ASICS SportStyle division learned a thing or two from its time with Kiko. But perhaps the former just isn’t ready to let it go. Can you blame them? Throughout their relatively short collaborative life span, ASICS and Kiko delivered some of the most memorable sneakers in recent history.

Titolo

From the AFFIX x ASICS Novablast and colorful ASICS GEL-Korika to the ASICS GEL-Delva 1 and ASICS Gessirit, the archive is a who’s who of splendid shoes.

With the launch of Novalis on the horizon, we can rest safe in the knowledge that Kiko x ASICS will return very soon. In the meantime though, it’s nice to see ASICS doing a Kiko thing, even without a Kiko touch.