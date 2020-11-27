Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Staple Wardrobe Just Got 50% Cheaper

Written by Alek Rose in Style

Black Friday is in full swing and everything from the heights of luxury fashion to versatile sportswear is having its price tag slashed. And, while it’s exciting to supplement your wardrobe with a few highlight luxury pieces, Black Friday is also the perfect opportunity to build out your foundational pieces.

With 50 percent off everything on site, the Banana Republic Black Friday sale is as good a place as any to begin the job. We’re talking everything from understated outerwear to high-quality loungewear. In 2020 of all years, this stuff is bound to get its fair share of wear over the Christmas period. You can find all the details of the Banana Republic Black Friday sale below.

The details

What: 50 percent discount When: Until November 28th Code: No code, just click here to shop the sale

