BAPE & Union Got Together to Make Streetwear History

Brand: BAPE x Union

Release Date: December 30

Buy: Union's website, BAPE's web store

Editor's Notes: Union is wrapping up its 30th-anniversary celebrations with BAPE, yielding a collaborative collection as steeped in history as it is in mutual respect. It ties up the impressive run of exclusives that the retailer launched throughout 2021, ending on a suitably strong note.

Kicking off earlier this year with Jordan Brand and NOAH collabs, Union kicked the door in for its celebratory drops by bringing in heavy-hitting partners from all over the streetwear spectrum.

From BEATS to Cactus Plant Flea Market to its old pals at Stüssy, Union has kept the pedal to the metal all year long, appropriate given its lasting relevance amidst the ever-shifting landscape of youth culture.

It's about time that Union linked with BAPE, considering their lengthy legacies and shared influence on the movement.

Logos like the APE HEAD and Union's Frontman are mashed up across a spread of athleisure staples like hoodies and sweatpants in the anniversary capsule, yielding some surprisingly understated BAPE pieces.

Considering that the Japanese company most recently issued a statement Minecraft collab and neon-tinged ROAD-STA sneakers, it's nice to see BAPE drop some low-key apparel instead of anything especially flashy.

That being said, considering the BAPE-STA's big year, it would've been nice to see BAPE's signature sneaker get the Union treatment.

BAPE is setting itself up for a big 2022 either way, with a far-reaching SS22 collection in the works alongside what's sure to be an impressive spate of new collaborations.