BEAMS Made the Most Perfect GORE-TEX Timberlands

Through its consistent collaborative output, BEAMS has made no secret of its love of a GORE-TEX sneaker.

Last month alone, we saw it deck out the New Balance 990x and Salomon XT-Pathway with the waterproofing technology. Now, it's Timberland's turn to be given a GORE-TEX upgrade by the Japanese retailer.

1 / 3 BEAMS

The duo has come together on Timberland's most famous model, the iconic 6 Inch Boot, and provided it with subtle new upgrades.

Riffing on the 'wheat' color which the boot is best known for, the nubuck upper mixes some darker brown shades on the shaft and heel of the shoe. These panels are only a couple of shades darker than the original classic yellow boot but it makes for a tasteful bit of contrast — as do the dark red accents on the laces.

Not only utilizing the foremost manufacturer of waterproofing technology (aka GORE-TEX), BEAMS has also given Timberland's classic workwear boot a Vibram sole, PrimaLoft insulation, and sealed seams to ensure these are fully waterproof shoes. It's really made sure you're not going to be slipping over easily or getting cold, wet feet.

Available to shop via both BEAMS and Timberland's stores from December 15, this collaborative shoe lands on shop floors at the end of a big year for the 6 Inch Boot.

1 / 4 BEAMS

This year saw the boot turn 50 years old and it's been celebrating the milestone. Along with honoring its pivotal role in American hip-hop culture and '90s youth culture in Japan, it's released a host of collaborations that have seen the 6 Inch Boot redesigned.

These have included A-COLD-WALL* turning the boot laceless, Humberto Leon adding an experimental sole unit, and Edison Chen taking a walk on the wild side through tiger print.

BEAMS take on the shoe focuses on functional fabrics and arrives with an expertly shot campaign, a typical approach for a company that's near enough perfected the art of collaborations.