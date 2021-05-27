We Checked Every Nook and Cranny For the Best Packable Jackets

As summer is due to gradually cool down with chilly nights and rainy days on the horizon it’s a sure indicator that warm weather clothing won’t be useful for too much longer. I’m all for wearing shorts and hoodies any time of the year but as the weather begins to transition so should our clothing, and lightweight packable ackets are the best option for those in between days.

How to dress for early fall weather? Don’t even try.

Although the first colder days mark the traditional end of the summer season, frosty mornings followed by sunny but crisp afternoons can make even the strongest layering game weak. Forget checking the weather app on the way out the door. When it’s cold rain at 9am but summer at noon, and rain and wind at night, what even goes out the door to begin with?

Options, that’s what. And not the kind your cousin day-trades.

Fall survival is all about the packable jacket. In the outdoors world, an entire category of lightweight, storable “emergency shells” has evolved to help hikers adapt to sudden changes in weather. Off the mountain, these high-performance concealables help their owners navigate a threat of a different kind: the dreaded soccer-mom waist tie.

Packing a jacket and throwing it in a tote bag is the most stylish way to stay one step ahead of fall's wayward weather. Here are the six packable jackets you need to unbox this fall.

The Next-To-Skin Feeling

If “lighter than air” was too cumbersome, consider the wisp. With the Running Jacket Zinc, Swiss sportswear brand On and Korean Post Archive Faction have thrown everything to the wind except for a membrane and zippers. The truly ghastly part is that it works.

This is one of the lightest waterproof breathable packable jackets in our store. A too-cool “Zing” colorway and strong surface texture make it hard to put away. Zip vents on the sleeve air promote optimal airflow, while the elasticated hood and thumbholes enable you to adjust the fit to your preference.

If you’re looking for the ultimate in lightness and packability, don’t ghost the On x Post Archive Faction packable jacket.

The Functional Flex

Just when you think packable jackets are all about technical brands going at it names, Loewe x On technical jacket reminds us that outerwear is indeed function-first but can also come with a good touch of luxury.

The Loewe x On technical jacket is windproof, waterproof, and not afraid of the junk in your backpack. A technical yet minimalist jacket with all the pockets and whistles you’d expect, but without the clutter of one-too-many features other brands fall into the trap of doing.

We love this jacket for its clean looks and thoughtful design touches. In blue, it effortlessly mixes into many outfits all the while giving a pop of color. At $890, this is one of the most expensive jacket in this test by a fair margin, but if you’ve got the cash, it’s worth it.

Loewe x On Ultra Logo Technical jacket $890 Buy at mytheresa

The GORP’ers Delights

Swedish brand Klättermusen has become an outdoorstagram staple for its avant garde designs. One of their most remarkable is the Ansur, a lightweight trekking jacket in the brand’s proprietary Katla cotton. Past the biomorphic, mixed-material, Giger-like aesthetics is a capable spring piece that - more importantly - can be mashed into your backpack and come out looking spiffy.

In testing, the Ansur’s comfort exceeded only its looks. A medium weighs 307g and breathes like any cotton overshirt. When there’s a pop-up, however, Katla cotton provides capable water resistance as you run for cover. It’s not capital W-Waterproof, mind you. But for drizzles, it’s more than capable.

Small, but mighty, and stylish as hell. If Allen Iverson were a hiking jacket, he’d be the Ansur.

Klättermusen Ansur Windproof Jacket $250 Buy at Klättermusen

The Light Heavyweight

While it is a light jacket built for the elements, Acne Studios packable trench coat It’s also a fully-featured raincoat. ​​Detailed with distressed logos across the chest, back, and sleeve, the coat features slant pockets along with a pack-away pocket on the back collar that converts it into a pouch when you’re on the go. How pack-friendly? Scroll the images to see.

The Stylish Sportsman

A packable jacket is the epitome of convenience, and this standout piece from Stone Island takes it up a notch. Made from lightweight recycled nylon with a glossy finish, it offers a sleek, eye-catching look. The jacket is filled with duck down for ultimate comfort, while elasticized details on the collar, cuffs, and hem provide added protection. It conveniently folds into an inner pocket and is finished with Stone Island’s iconic logo badge on the left sleeve. Not to mention, it’s a styling dream. If you haven’t yet, it’s time to give Stone Island a try.

The Camo Statement

Not far off from the previous packable jacket option, Italian sportwear Massimo Osti has produced some of the most iconic packable jackets in the outdoors, one of their new models caught our eye for its sheer iconoclasm.

Called the Birnam, this modular jacket in duble-sublimated camo print with detachable sleeves. With a lightweight and durable consturction of 198 grams the Birnam Jacket checks many of the category’s boxes. Its unique function-driven looks, however, make it anything but standard.

