Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour Looks, From Beyhive Realness to Classic Catsuits

in StyleWords By Cierra Black

The drought is over: Queen Bey is back on tour. And she’s in custom everything.

On May 10, Beyoncé kicked off her highly anticipated Renaissance world tour in Stockholm, Sweden. Having waited seven long years since her last solo tour (2016’s Formation), the Beyhive wasted no time tuning in, eager to catch an early glimpse of the spectacle. The set designs were opulent and the transitions “***Flawless", but the focus was on Beyoncé’s fashion.

Beyoncé’s tour wardrobe consists of a decked-out roster of designers, and as far as the Beyhive is concerned, I can confidently say that we’re collectively gagging. Beyoncé not only set the bar, she IS the bar. So, naturally we had to rank her looks from best, to better.

Mugler’s Fembot and Beyhive Realness:

Mugler and Beyoncé have been long-time collaborators for both tours and music videos. For the Renaissance tour, Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader supplied not one, but two noteworthy looks inspired by original Thierry Mugler creations. As both of these Beyoncé Mugler looks ranked at the top of my list, I couldn’t pick just one.

David Koma’s Psychedelic Prints:

One of my personal favorite Renaissance tour looks so far is a head-to-toe kaleidoscopic David Koma look inspired by Koma’s Spring 2023 line. This outfit was made for the dancefloor, especially with its ultra-reflective cropped jacket and boots.

Balmain’s Pearly Bodice:

Continuing the Renaissance-couture rollout that began with Beyoncé’s recent British Vogue cover, Balmain supplied the queen with a pearl-encrusted look, down to the accessories. On the second night of the Renaissance tour, Beyoncé unveiled a slightly different version of the look, teasing that the first night’s wardrobe was just the beginning.

LOEWE’s Hands-On Ensemble:

One of the first looks to send the social platforms into a tailspin, Beyoncé’s LOEWE bodysuit was a lavish upgrade from the runway version of the same print. One word? Cunty.

Courreges’ Looking Glass:

The bodysuit-ification of designer looks continues with Courréges creating an iridescent one-piece for Beyoncé, alongside matching pieces for her backup dancers. Make no mistake, I enjoyed every look I’ve seen thus far, but the previous ones were a bit more attention grabbing to me.

McQueen’s Crystalized Catsuit:

Anyone who knows Beyoncé knows she lives for a bedazzled bodysuit moment, so Alexander McQueen provided a crystalized catsuit inspired by a look from the Fall ‘23 line. The one-piece suit, complete with master tailoring around the waist, was on par with Beyoncé’s sparkling bodysuits of tours past.

Coperni’s Chromatic Cape:

To close out the Renaissance show, Beyoncé wore a dazzling custom bodysuit and cape set by Coperni. The silver-clad ensemble was eye-catching and finale-worthy, but not one of my favorites as it felt comparatively less dynamic.

Honorable Mention:

Honorable mention goes to Anrealage’s futuristic, photochromic robe and, of course, all of the accessories accompanying Beyoncé’s radiant looks.

As the north star for Virgos everywhere, Beyoncé and stylist Shiona Turini never skimp on the details. Complimenting her sumptuous looks are an oversized chrome hat from Ukrainian brand Ruslan Baginsky and custom thigh-high boots by GEDEBE.

Shop our latest products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Janelle Monae Flashing Her Boobs Is a Learning Experience

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour Looks, From Beyhive Realness to Classic Catsuits

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Tom Sachs & Nike Are Over

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Julia Fox's Least-Clothed Outfit Is Ironically Also Her Safest

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Official Look: Nike Dunk Low "Mocha"

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Even Tyler Perry Couldn't Miss the "Renaissance" Tour Kickoff

    Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023