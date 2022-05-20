Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Billie Eilish Takes Two on the Air Force 1 Low

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers

It's that time again – Billie Eilish looks to be back in the mix with the Swoosh, serving up yet another take on the Nike Air Force 1, but this time around, shifting the focus to the globally-beloved Low.

I think it's fair to say that Nike's celebrity partners deliver, at least frequency-wise, when it comes to their multi-year projects. Though their roster lost arguably its biggest draw ever with Kanye West's departure to adidas back in 2014, the line-up remains reasonably stacked with names like Travis Scott and Billie Eilish within the music sphere and everyone from sacai to Jacquemus in fashion.

With Cactus Jack releases left on ice following the Astroworld incident (though four silhouettes are now due to reach the market), music-endorsed sneaker releases at Nike were few and far between, leaving large gaps in the release schedule.

Despite this, Billie Eilish has remained an ever-presence across both Nike and Jordan Brand with a reasonably frequent calendar of releases that have so far included the Air Jordan 15, Jordan 1 KO, and Air Force 1 High.

Each of these three silhouettes have opted for tonal renders that have been pretty minimal where details are concerned, and though this one-piece palette mentality has been maintained on the AF1 Low, there's far more to behold thanks to its patchwork upper.

Taking on an appearance not too different from the fan-favorite AF1 Low "Wheat," the low-top sneaker is treated with a beige coloring from front to back, with patchwork detailing appearing across the full length of the silhouette.

Though official information is yet to surface, we're sure these will be met with open arms when they finally touch down.

