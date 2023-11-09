EXCLUSIVE: Billie Eilish's New Fragrance Is Red Hot

Billie Eilish's new fragrance smells like the color red. The pop star, who has synesthesia, a condition that allows her to visualize smell, imagined a world washed in crimson for Eilish No. 3, her third perfume.

With Eilish No. 3, the singer's olfactive universe ventures into new territory. Her debut fragrance, Eilish™, is a sugary blend of vanilla and musk, and her second release, Eilish No. 2, is a moody, citrus-pepper mix — back in December, the Highsnobiety cover star compared the sophomore scent to "kissing in the rain."

A rain-drenched make-out session was just the beginning. Eilish No. 3 takes things up a notch — heady jasmine, spicy saffron, and smooth cedar scream seduction. It's a scent perfectly suited to Eilish's signature perfume bottles, modeled after her favorite body parts: the chest, neck, and collarbone.

According to a press release, the new perfume expresses Eilish's own "personal evolution." Perhaps the red hot scent is a nod to her recent experimentation with dressier eveningwear and corsetry, a sharp turn from the boyish, oversized 'fits she's known for.

Since its launch in 2021, Billie Eilish Fragrances has proven it's more than just a celebrity fragrance franchise. Earlier this year, Eilish No. 2 won the Fragrance Foundation's prestigious Consumer Choice Award — clearly, the line is worth a sniff.

Eilish No. 3 is available online at Billie Eilish Fragrances.