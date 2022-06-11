Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Birkenstock Boston's Got the Blues (In a Good Way, Of Course)

Written by Morgan Smith

Brand: Birkenstock

Model: Boston Soft Clog

Release Date: Available now

Price: $140

Buy: Nordstrom's online store

Editor’s Notes:Whether you call it mule, slip-on, or clog, Birkenstock's Boston shoes are undoubtedly the cool kids' footwear of choice nowadays, especially with approvals from streetwear and luxury brands like Stüssy, ADER Error, Manolo Blahnik, and Dior.

Even after its own football leathered and even UGG-esque drops, Birkenstock goes back to basics with its OG suede Boston clog.

Though customary Bostons take on minimalist neutral colorways, the latest clog has a serious case of the blues (in a good way though).

For its newest Boston Soft clog, Birkenstock douses the model in an electric blue colorway called "Ultra Blue."

Besides the vibrant primary-colored paint job, this is still the same old Boston clog we've all grown to love, touting its signature suede leather upper and rubber Birk-branded outsole topped off by the familiar comfy cork-latex footbed.

Then, it's always nice to see the famed Birk buckle. Speaking of which, has anyone ever adjusted it?

This isn't the first time Birkenstock's Bostons received a dose of the blues treatment.

While BEAMS dressed its royal blue Bostons with a contrasting black belt, Manolo Blahnik turned Carrie Bradshaw's favorite Manolos in the crystalized heel-free Birk mules.

Birkenstock's latest Boston clog is hard to resist with its eye-catching "Ultra Blue." After Europeans stockists got first dibs on the striking blue bad boys, the shoes saw a stateside sellout during its June 7 release at Nordstrom. However, the mule gods answered fans' prayers, restocking the pair at the luxury retailer.

With limited sizes lingering as we speak, I wouldn't think twice about copping the restock if I were you.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check our sneaker release date calendar, and subscribe to our sneaker chatbot on Facebook to receive lightning-quick updates to your inbox.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
