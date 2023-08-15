Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

The Birkenstock Arizona Just Birthed a Super-Luxe Offspring

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert
1 / 2
Birkenstock

As a Birkenstock obsessive, the German company's recent uptick in elevated footwear is an absolute treat. First, there was the fancy Cannes sandal, and now there's the St. Barths, which looks all the world like a Birkenstock Arizona gone luxe.

Both of these recent shoes have the appearance of classic Birks gone fancy. Smooth grain leather in monochrome shades, minimalist buckles, blacked-out leather footbeds that add an extra-understated appearances to ultra-wearable shoes: I mean, what's not to like?

The St. Barths, named for an island synonymous with vacation getaways, is especially beachy. Sharing the same two-strap shape as the Arizona, Birkenstock's St. Barths really looks like something that'd come from Birkenstock's 1774 collection, the top-tier sub-label best-known for issuing luxury collaborations and remaking staple shapes in premium materials.

In fact, Birkenstock has released quite a few 1774-ified Arizonas, though none quite hit the same minimalist spot as the St. Barths, which is a mainline shoe and not part of 1774, to be clear.

The best comparison I can think of is the summery shoes that Birkenstock designed with upscale Italian hotel Il Pellicano and, of course, the Jil Sander x Birkenstock collection from a couple years ago.

Dare to compare when Birkenstock releases the St. Barths online and at select stockists on August 16, presumably for a price adjacent to the Cannes' $230 MSRP.

1 / 3
Birkenstock

Birkenstock is really just flexing its cork muscles, now. The German company is doing it all, dishing cushy EVA foam versions of its signature sandals right alongside these high-end shoes as it reportedly eyes an eye-popping, multi-billion-dollar valuation.

Again, I love me some Birkenstock, so no complaints here. Keep the good-looking shoes coming!

We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Open-Toe Footwear For Any Occasion
    • Selects
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Streetwear's Preppy Resurgence Is Just Getting Started
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Wait, When Did Beach Shoes Get So Good?
    • Style
  • vilebrequin archive main image
    St. Tropez, Sun & Motorsport: The Story of a Revolutionary Swimwear Label
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • sunglasses cap
    Fendi Just Completed Your Disguise
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Suicoke's Fall/Winter '23 collection footwear
    Suicoke's FW23 Collection Can Stand the Rain (& Snow, Sleet, Etc...)
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    ROA, Vilebrequin & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • advisry adidas
    I (Trefoil) Advisry x adidas
    • Style
  • A photograph of HOKA's Mafate Three Two sneaker in a blue and white colorway with Vibram sole
    No One Beats HOKA at Beautiful Off-Trail Hikers
    • Sneakers
  • BLACKPINK member Rosé wears an outfit with a YSL leather jacket & bag, faded denim jeans & flip-flop sandals in New York on September 11
    Flip-Flops as Fashion? Rosé Is the Queen of the High-Low Mix
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    True Religion’s 21st Birthday Shutdown Our Neu York Pop-Up (Literally)
    • Street Style
    • sponsored
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023