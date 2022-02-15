Julia Fox Hit Us With the Post-Breakup Flex

Despite people painting a picture of a distressed Julia Fox, she's far from unwell. She's actually doing just fine in her self-described "come up."

On February 14, the actress took to Instagram to announce that her short love story with Kanye West ended, claiming she's a "#1 hustler" who "came up" in her one-month whirlwind of a relationship with Ye.

I mean, Fox got two Birkins and a bunch of designer clothes out of the fling. I wouldn't have any complaints either.

So what's next for Fox?

In the wise words of Sam Huff: "We all get 24 hours a day... it's up to us as to what we do with those 24 hours." Well, Julia Fox said say less.

On Valentine's Day, Fox opened LaQuan Smith's FW22 runway show during New York Fashion Week.

Considering that the designer describes his eponymous label as intended for the girls who get "it," Fox's placement was quite fitting.

For her catwalk debut, Fox strutted down the runway in a black body-hugging cutout dress, which people are calling her "revenge dress." I'd have to say that's a pretty nice post-breakup flex.

She also landed a cover of The Cut, laying around on some filthy slush. It was a little far-out for my taste but, hey, a cover story's a cover story, right?

As Ye publicly doing battle with Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian's (non-existant) love, Fox slowly removed remnants of her affair from IG, dropping both a photo of the former couple and Ye's Black Future Month graphic.

Fox's consistently went against the flow of a conventional relationship, never showing truly romantic emotions toward Ye but rather just having fun. After all, in her most recent IG Story, she made it clear that though she has love for Kanye West, she "wasn't in love with the man."

"I don't know where things are headed," Fox said back in January," But if this any indication of the future, I'm loving the ride."

Keeping herself booked and busy, Fox is already on to new plans with a one... Anna Sorokin. The faux German heiress herself, best known to the public as "Anna Delvey," will help Fox bring an unnamed project to life "very soon."

Following the NYFW event on February 14, Fox spoke to W Magazine about a potential book deal and, of all things, a probable return to her previous life as a fashion designer.

This isn't the last you'll see of Julia Fox, I fear. Let's just hope fraud isn't in her near future.