Bodega & New Balance Riff on the 9060

This article was published on November 22, 2022, and updated on December 5, 2022

Brand: Bodega x New Balance

Model: 9060

Release Date: December 10

Price: $180

Buy: Bodega (12/10), New Balance (12/15)

Editor’s Notes: New Balance 9060 may borrow elements from the 990 and 860 series, but all in all, the shoe is unlike any other model in the New Balance family.

The sneaker's construction is fresh and familiar simultaneously, concluded with a chunky sole. The design can be a bit intimidating, especially to OG NB heads, who are gradually warming up to the model.

Me personally, I love the 9060. And so does Bodega. In fact, the retailer is taking the New Balance newcomer for a spin, which specifically celebrates its unique design.

Bodega 1 / 7

In Bodega's words, the New Balance 9060 manifests as a "departure from the archive, into uncharted territories" — hence its name, "Age of Discovery," after the era of which Europeans set out to explore and conquer new parts of the world (even areas that had already been claimed).

It all goes back to what I said earlier about the 9060 being arguably the Boston-based footwear label's most innovative silhouette yet. And, Bodega is here to give the sneaker its praise.

Bodega went with an earthy palette of aquatic blues and tan shades — a flip to the brand's 990v6 scheme — to emphasize its distinctive details.

One can't go wrong with a natural shades, and Bodega has developed a knack for nailing the palette (its HOKA and Suicoke collabs can attest).

The natural hues — hints of purple and yellow included — don't disappoint on the Bodega's 9060s, further elevating the shoe's textural story where hairy and smooth suede extends over holy mesh underlays.

Like past simple 574s and vibrant 997s, Bodega lets its impressive color combinations do the talking, opting for minimal branding.

After Joe Freshgoods and Mowolola built the hype, Bodega comes in with a tasteful reminder that the 9060 is worthy of recognition.

