Bottega's New Gemelli Is Three Bags In One

Trust me when I tell you that there’s more to Bottega Veneta’s new Gemelli bag than initially meets the eye.

First seen during Matthieu Blazy’s Winter 2023 show, the Gemelli is Bottega’s new versatile carrier that, thanks to an innovative shapeshifting design, can be transformed into three entirely different silhouettes.

Bottega Veneta

Handcrafted in the Italian house's proprietary Intrecciato (an intuitive way of weaving fabrics), Bottega's shoulder bag features woven strips of supple leather that hang from a duo of knots, while two crescent compartments and a detachable strap offer both duality and volume.

1 / 5 Bottega Veneta

The Gemelli – which when translated means “Twins” in English – comes in two sizes, medium and large, and has already been debuted in the wild by the likes of Julianne Moore and Nicole Kidman in recent months.

Bottega Veneta

The Gemelli launch follows the release of the Hop and the Andiamo styles earlier this year, as well as Bottega's deceptive Brown Bag which, contrary to what it may appear, isn’t made of paper.

While at first glance the Gemelli may look like another Intrecciato shoulder bag to add to the Bottega collection, upon closer inspection it’s actually the house’s most versatile yet. It’s three in one, baby!