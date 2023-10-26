Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Bottega's New Gemelli Is Three Bags In One

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Trust me when I tell you that there’s more to Bottega Veneta’s new Gemelli bag than initially meets the eye. 

First seen during Matthieu Blazy’s Winter 2023 show, the Gemelli is Bottega’s new versatile carrier that, thanks to an innovative shapeshifting design, can be transformed into three entirely different silhouettes.

Handcrafted in the Italian house's proprietary Intrecciato (an intuitive way of weaving fabrics), Bottega's shoulder bag features woven strips of supple leather that hang from a duo of knots, while two crescent compartments and a detachable strap offer both duality and volume.

1 / 5
Bottega Veneta

The Gemelli – which when translated means “Twins” in English – comes in two sizes, medium and large, and has already been debuted in the wild by the likes of Julianne Moore and Nicole Kidman in recent months.

The Gemelli launch follows the release of the Hop and the Andiamo styles earlier this year, as well as Bottega's deceptive Brown Bag which, contrary to what it may appear, isn’t made of paper.

While at first glance the Gemelli may look like another Intrecciato shoulder bag to add to the Bottega collection, upon closer inspection it’s actually the house’s most versatile yet. It’s three in one, baby!

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Wool Blend Inlaid Knit Cr
Highsnobiety HS05
$140
Image on Highsnobiety
Loose Fit Jeans
Acne Studios
$480
Image on Highsnobiety
XT-Quest 2
Salomon
$205
We Recommend
  • wide leg pants
    Wide-Leg Pants: A Selection of The Best Oversized Legwear
    • Style
  • overshirts
    12 Overshirts to See You Through Fall
    • Style
  • best sunglasses
    14 Pairs of Sunglasses to Get You Through Summer
    • Accessories
  • bottega veneta vulcan
    Bottega Veneta Joins the Lightweight Sneaker Party
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Zooming In on the Best Bits From Bottega Veneta Pre-Fall 2023
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • nike snkrs showcase 2024 releases
    Nike's 2024 Sneaker Line-Up Is Feast of Classics
    • Sneakers
  • air jordan 1 high brooklyn boot
    The Jordan 1 Is Going Through a Emo Phase
    • Sneakers
  • Joe Jonas is seen in New York wearing a dad cap, painted hoodie, Motorhead shorts & running sneakers with black socks
    Joe Jonas Is Dressing With Divorced Dad Energy
    • Style
  • Glossier You Perfume Bottle
    Is Glossier About to Release a New Fragrance?
    • Beauty
  • Meta Campania Collective
    The Many Faces of Meta Campania Collective, As Painted By Philippa Horan
    • Style
  • nocta nike basketball
    NOCTA x Nike Is Hitting the Court Again
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023