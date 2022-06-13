Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Vault by Vans' Checkerboard Turns Totally Brain Dead

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Vault by Vans
Brand: Brain Dead x Vault by Vans

Model: OG Half Cab LX, OG Lampin LX, OG Authentic LX, and OG Slip-On LX

Release Date: June 14 and July 9

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Brain Dead and select Vault by Vans retailers

Editor's Notes: It's difficult to slip up when bringing Brain Dead on board with a project. The global network of artists and designers makes remixing classic products with otherworldly graphics and references look like child's play. If a disruptive style is what you seek, there's no one better to take on the task.

Few brands can boast such an impressive line-up of graphic-heavy apparel as Brain Dead – season to season, it doesn't miss. Whether you're kitting up for a festival or needing new street-ready 'fits, its tees, shorts, and shirts make perfect pairings for the occasion, especially throughout the summer.

The bold, bright palettes that call Brain Dead home have complimented many a brand through collaborative projects, including apparel lines with A.P.C and Sergio Tacchini, as well as neck-breaking footwear with Kiko Kostadinov, Oakley, and ASICS.

Once again, its footwear undergoing the LA refit as Vault by Vans reconnects with Brain Dead for a two-part, four-piece sneaker collaboration amid summer.

Beginning in June, the pair reworks the OG Half Cab LX and OG Lampin LX. For the skate culture icon, the Half Cab, multicolored canvas and suede are applied to the upper, which sits atop an inverted outsole. In an equally as colorful, heavy-contrasting palette is the OG Lampin LX which once again comes constructed in suede.

Once the dust has settled, the second drop – a reimagining of Vans' iconic checkerboard pattern – arrives in July, dressing the OG Authentic LX and the OG Slip-On LX in a monochrome Brain Dead logo monogram.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

