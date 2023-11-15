Sign up to never miss a drop
fragment design's BTS Collab Makes So Much Sense

in CultureWords By Jake Silbert

BTS' BT21 brand is a collaboration machine. Hiroshi Fujiwara's fragment design is itself fueled entirely by collaborations. So, BT21 x fragment seems like a no-brainer. Heck, it is a no-brainer!

BT21, BTS and communications app Line's character-focused merch imprint, first pulled fragment into its orbit this past summer but the two are issuing a collaboration in November 2023 that feels more within Fujiwara's wheelhouse.

This go-round, fragment remixes the seven BT21 characters, which all represent one of the BTS band members — CHIMMY (Jimin), COOKY (Jungkook), KOYA (RM), MANG (J-Hope), RJ (Jin), SHOOKY (Suga) and TATA (V).

The end result will absolutely not surprise anyone familiar with fragment's long-running Thunderbolt Project collab — one of the many streetwear-y Pokémon team-ups — as the BT21 characters are reimagined as all-black plush dolls and figurines with colorful lightning bolt eyes, a cue obviously pulled from fragment design's logo.

BT21

There are also some all-black (duh) hoodies printed with fragment and BT21 co-branding. Yep, this is a fragment design collab. The most interesting piece is a $500 BT21 varsity jacket, which may be the most expensive single BT21 piece ever made.

It's nothing out of the ordinary for anyone inured to Fujiwara's impressively consistent output. And by impressively consistent, I mean impressively consistently straightforward. But that's the fragment magic — Fujiwara was maybe the first in the biz to realize that the power of branding outstrips all.

No, the real treat here is for the BTS fans. Who else? This is an opportunity to get stylized goods reflective of their temporarily split-up idols.

This ain't groundbreaking stuff but it is perfectly indicative of both BT21 and fragment design's shared love of printing their logo atop otherwise understated goods. The difference is that while fragment design aims at an audience of young dudes fixated on the big logos associated with the big Japanese streetwear brands, BT21 serves the young women who primarily comprise the BTS Army.

And, I suppose, the other difference is that while the streetwear consumer is fickle, the BTS Army is more loyal than any other fanbase on the planet.

Expect them to strip the BT21 x fragment design drop bare when it launches on December 1

Who else could help a one-day movie event rake in over $40 million?

BT21 previously collaborated with Anti Social Social Club, another collab-crazed company, but the fragment team-up feels especially appropriate. Two world-changing trailblazers, together at last.

Jake SilbertDirector of News
Jake Silbert is a Japanese fashion-obsessed editor & writer who lives in New York, where he's perpetually hunting the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like an elderly person. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, artisanal clothing, podcasts, *Dark Souls* speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, summer weather
