Burton x Virgil Abloh Doubles Down on Diversity in Snowboarding

Following its linkup with Off-White™ and Vogue in 2018, Burton is ready for the world to see its second collaboration with the late and great Virgil Abloh.

As one of the last collaborations before untimely passing of Jake Burton and Virgil Abloh in 2020 and 2021, respectively, this latest project oozes the heartfelt essence of both spearheading figures.

A single manifesto leads the Burton c/o Virgil Abloh collection, not only epitomizing the ideals of both collaborators but emphasizing a bigger picture: representation in snowboarding.

"PRODUCT THAT BY ITS EXISTENCE NOT ONLY STANDS AS EVIDENCE FOR THE EVOLUTION OF A SUBCULTURE AND SPORT BUT BECOMES AN ARTIFACT WHICH PROVES THAT DIVERSITY WITHIN SNOWBOARDING IS NOT ONLY AN IDEA, IT'S ACTUALLY HAPPENING, CARE OF BURTON and VIRGIL ABLOH™," the Burton c/o Virgil Abloh manifesto declares.

In the company of Burton and Abloh, they supply the next generation of snowboarders with the essentials to do what they love while also being champions for change.

Releasing in two waves, the first drop of Burton c/o Virgil Abloh includes the auditioning off of 10 exclusive snowboards via GiveSmart starting on March 15 at 6PM CET.

Proceeds from the digital public sale will go towards the Virgil Abloh™ "Post-Modern" Scholarship Fund, the Louis Vuitton's menswear designer's charitable initiative for BIPOC students which was recently benefited by the LV AF1s auction.

Burton also pledged to donate $300,000 to resources repping for BIPOC snowboarders and diversity initiatives for the next three years.

And, wait, there's more — Burton c/o Virgil Abloh's limited collection gets the mashup treatment as Virgil Abloh's design codes style shred-worthy snowboards, boots, and bindings for the real slope-hitters.

As seen on the campaign stars and Burton team riders Brolin Mawejje and Zeb Powell, familiar color palettes of red and blues bond with Off-White™ arrows on the collection's Felix Boa snd Photon Boa boots.

Meanwhile, "X" motifs and camo prints echo the "Virgil Was Here" feels on the snow-ready boards.

Burton c/o Virgil Abloh pieces slide in on March 22 on Burton's website and Virgil Abloh's canary___yellow site for all your ridin' and cruisin' needs.

I mean, who doesn't want to hit the slopes the V-way? Thanks to Burton, we can now shred in Virgil's honor.