Carhartt, a Jewelry Brand?

Fashion loves a multitasker. Glasses that go both ways, dresses as tables, the list goes on. Well, what about Carhartt jewelry that's also workwear?

Carhartt, known for workwear so iconic that countless luxury brands have jacked its steelo, is expanding its Spring/Summer 2025 repertoire with some smart accessories that go beyond .

The collection includes expected fair like denim dad caps and camo bucket hats plus some oddities like gold-trimmed magazine holders, a Spalding basketball, a zipper-shaped bottle opener, and red heart dice. There's even an insulated bag that's probably intended to be a lunch sack but, in my humble opinion, would serve (literally) better as a purse.

The real standout, though, is a Cuban link-style wallet chain accented with a Carhartt “C” logo, which begs the question: Does Carhartt make jewelry? If jewelry for cargo pants counts, then the answer is yes.

The chains come in gold and silver and serve a functional purpose because this is Carhartt, after all. As the name suggests, these wallet chains keep your wallet attached to your pants.

Simple enough. But because Carhartt WIP’s appeal transcends the mainline Carhartt collection's blue-collar boundaries, these chains will primarily serve as chunky accessories rather than practical wallet tethers. Not that there's anything wrong with that.

Available on Carhartt’s website for $37, these dandy little Carhartt chains are part of a growing ecosystem of accessory-first fashion.

From eyewear to handbags, overdosing on accessories is totally of the moment and serves as a reasonable pushback to the hyper-minimal wave that previously had fashion in its beige chokehold. Workwear? More like Work It!