Casablanca x Erewhon: The Cult of Fashion & Health Food Collide

Brand: Casablanca x Erewhon

Release: April 13 through May 9

Buy: In-store at all seven Erewhon locations

Editor's Notes: Fashion fanatics and health food fanatics are two vastly different breeds. Soon, they'll unite under one unexpected collaboration: Casablanca x Erewhon.

The two buzzy imprints — the first a Parisian fashion label and the latter an influencer-loved health food market — teamed up on a special-edition shopping bag and juice.

Casablanca

The bag, a canvas carryall with Millennial Pink co-branding, elevates the ho-hum grocery store run to a full-fledged style experience.

The similarly pink juice is made with Casablanca Creative Director Charaf Tajer's most-loved ingredients: coconut milk, strawberries, vanilla extract, pink salt, pitaya fruit, and allulose, a low calorie sugar. Chic!

With the collaboration, both Casablanca and Erewhon further establish themselves as more than a fashion brand and health food market. You don't just wear Casablanca or buy organic produce from Erewhon — you live them.

As Erewhon's Alec Antoci explained, "Erewhon is much more than a health food store, it’s truly a lifestyle destination. In their own right, I think of Casablanca as more than a typical brand."

Tajer elaborated: "Both Casablanca and Erewhon have so many shared philosophies and values around wellbeing, especially treating nature and the natural path as the ultimate luxury."

It's all very glossy and entirely LA, and that's the beauty of it — you cam just picture the girls pulling up to hot yoga with their Casablanca x Erewhon bags and bright pink juices.