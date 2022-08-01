Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Let's Hear It For CELINE's Oversized Varsity Jackets

Written by Tayler Willson
CELINE
The varsity jacket is a garment that needs no introduction. With a history dating back over 100 years, its position in apparel folklore is more than cemented in place.

For me, the beauty of the varsity jacket is how it remains virtually untouched from its mid-1800s inception. Known to many as the “Letterman Jacket,” the garment’s mix of heavy wool and leather has seen it worn by everyone from Harvard students and athletes, to the likes of Run-D.M.C. and N.W.A.

For Fall/Winter 2022, CELINE has presented its latest take on the jacket as a part of its “BOY DOLL” collection, each of which is dropping online imminently.

CELINE
Oversized yet understated, each variation adorns either “EMO BOY” and “E-BOY SKATER” motifs in a myriad of colors, acting as a somewhat expression of the brand’s youth androgyny and genderless spirit.

A classic “C” patch can be found stitched onto a cheetah-print iteration, which arrives as a part of a collaboration alongside artists Banks Violette and Ed Broner.

This closer look follows CELINE’s viral appearance at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, which resulted in chaotic scenes after BLACKPINK's Lisa and BTS' V paid a visit to the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 show.

For CELINE creative director Hedi Slimane, K-Pop is something of a regular occurrence nowadays. During his time at Saint Laurent, the designer worked alongside both BLACKPINK and BTS on a number of occasions, and has even made Lisa CELINE’s global ambassador for fragrance.

Tayler Willson
Tayler Willson
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
