Highsnobiety
cent.ldn is Launching its Fastest Candle Yet

Written by Sam Cole in Design
With the 2022 F1 Season underway, what better way to celebrate than with cent.ldn's racing candle burning away while you watch?

If I said "world's fastest candle," you'd probably be concerned it's going to burn away in the blink of an eye – obviously, not ideal when you've splashed out on a fancy wick.

Personally, I struggle to even bring myself to light 'em up for the first time – but maybe that isn't such a bad thing when they're as collectible as cent's wax crafts.

Fortunately, the brand's latest collectible creation is fast by aesthetic, not function.

Where previous creations took inspiration from everything from Nandos to vintage music equipment, Hunter's iconic wellies, and even the Metaverse, this latest delivery pays homage to the Bennetton B186 racing car, raced in the 1986 world championship.

First showcased to coincide with this season's opening race in Bahrain, which saw Ferrari taking first and second position, with Hamilton taking third.

If your inner racing fan is stuck for ideas on how you can bring the F1 into your home (outside of those lazy Sundays tucking into a hungover bacon sandwich as Mercedes and Ferrari battle it out for pole on the TV), look no further.

The cent.ldn racing candle arrives as a 1:12 scale model in soy wax, making the specially crafted candle just as eco-friendly as it is fast-paced.

You'll get your chance to get behind the wheel of the cent.ldn Bennetton B186 racing candle online from March 27.

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
