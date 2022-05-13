Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY & Fred Perry Tie Up the Threequel

The party never ends over at Fred Perry. If unforgettable moments are what you seek, look no further; for the third and final collaborative collection between the legacy brand and Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY, the duo is going bigger, bolder, and brighter.

Perhaps the most beautiful aspect of Fred Perry is its tight proximity to music subcultures. It's a relationship that's been carefully nurtured through the brand's history and has made it synonymous with British music from all corners of the country. Whether through its support of the scene or the artist's devotion to the Laurel Wreath, it's inescapable, and there's something special about that.

You won't go a day around London (nor Manchester) without flashes of Fred Perry speeding by, and what's most intriguing is just how many variations of the brand you'll find.

From Raf Simons to Nicholas Daley, and of course, Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY, its collaborative roster is bountiful. All good things must come to an end, however, and sadly this latest outing between the LOVERBOY and FP is a victory lap.

The threequel collection from the duo is undoubtedly its brightest yet. Going out with a bang, Fred Perry's most iconic apparel pieces have undergone an unconventional remix inspired by London's early 2000s club nights.

It's rich in DIY flamboyance, taking traditional pattern work and going to town on it, offering up a selection of items that are incredibly detail-heavy, showing off raw edges and exposed patches in a kaleidoscope of color. A personal favorite? It has to be the animal patchwork polo shirt – what a hoot.

Fred Perry x Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY's third and final collection is available to shop online now.