Charli XCX's Epic Album Release 'Fit Wins the Week in Fashion

I see you, Charli XCX.

My favorite pop girlie just won the week in fashion with her latest 'fit, a very unsubtle clapback at critics.

Mere hours before the release of Charli's latest album, Crash, the queen of branded douches stepped out in a baby tee emblazoned with the old adage, "They don't build statues of critics."

Made by Praying, Instagram's favorite clothing brand, the top send a pretty clear message: I literally do not care if you like my new album.

She paired the saucy tee with a Y2K-esque flares, a square-toed boot, and JW Anderson's new Bumper bag. Also, she wore the outfit to dine at a restaurant called Sexy Fish. Icon behavior!

While public opinion of Crash might vary, Charli won't be going head-to-head with industry critics — Owen Myers of Pitchfork gave the album a glowing review, as did Julyssa Lopez of Rolling Stone.

As Charli herself noted, Crash isn't just a trip down bop lane — it's a concept album that toys with the idea of an artist "selling out," an accusation frequently thrown her way.

With her astute outfit choice, Charli doubles down on her tongue-in-cheek persona, one that feasts on the trappings of global stardom while poking fun at the fame machine.

Charli XCX is the world's funniest pop star and if you don't get her jokes, well, the joke's on you.