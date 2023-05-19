Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Gstaad Guy Goes Frames-First With CHIMI

in StyleWords By Sam Cole
1 / 5

Eyewear brands. There are a lot of them. It's one of those accessory fields that's far easier to get lost in than it is to find exactly what you're looking for. That doesn't mean there's a shortage of gold; if anything, there's too much quality, but that doesn't make finding the right pair for you any easier.

To stand out in eyewear, you need to commit to excellent design, design with character that compliments the character of your consumers. That's exactly how CHIMI does things, making their collaborative link up with TikTok's Gstaad Guy one of harmony.

Having racked up a healthy 446k followers on TikTok and 343k on Insta, it's fair to say people have fed into the character. The character, or should I say, characters in question, are Constance and Colton.

It's his comedic content led by these characters that have seen Gstaad Guy and CHIMI cross paths, working closely together to deliver a new selection of frames that slot perfectly into CHIMI's beloved catalog.

Based on one of CHIMI's signature silhouettes, The Colton is a structural square-shaped frame handcrafted in Italian acetate. Served in two blue colorways, the style comes with photochromic lenses that transform from light blue to a darker shade depending on the surrounding intensity of UV rays – a true two-for-one!

Both of the new additions to the CHIMI family are available to shop online now.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    30 Years of BAPE Deserves Two Shades of adidas

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Time To Spin That Track With DJ THC and Levi's 1873 XX Waist Overalls

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Supreme Is Dead, Long Live Supreme

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    No More Sneakers: Kanye Is Just Wearing Socks Now

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    WTF Is Going On With Kanye's New YEEZY Shoes?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Congrats Royal 1s, You've Been Selected for Reimagining

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023