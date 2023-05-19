Gstaad Guy Goes Frames-First With CHIMI

Eyewear brands. There are a lot of them. It's one of those accessory fields that's far easier to get lost in than it is to find exactly what you're looking for. That doesn't mean there's a shortage of gold; if anything, there's too much quality, but that doesn't make finding the right pair for you any easier.

To stand out in eyewear, you need to commit to excellent design, design with character that compliments the character of your consumers. That's exactly how CHIMI does things, making their collaborative link up with TikTok's Gstaad Guy one of harmony.

Having racked up a healthy 446k followers on TikTok and 343k on Insta, it's fair to say people have fed into the character. The character, or should I say, characters in question, are Constance and Colton.

It's his comedic content led by these characters that have seen Gstaad Guy and CHIMI cross paths, working closely together to deliver a new selection of frames that slot perfectly into CHIMI's beloved catalog.

Based on one of CHIMI's signature silhouettes, The Colton is a structural square-shaped frame handcrafted in Italian acetate. Served in two blue colorways, the style comes with photochromic lenses that transform from light blue to a darker shade depending on the surrounding intensity of UV rays – a true two-for-one!

Both of the new additions to the CHIMI family are available to shop online now.