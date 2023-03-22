Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Maison Kitsune Sets CHIMI's Frames on Fire

Written by Sam Cole in Style
CHIMI
1 / 3

Can you feel that? The slow creep of spring. We're headed toward the warmer chunk of the year, which means fewer layers and plenty more sunglasses. Now, eyes on CHIMI. The Scandinavian eyewear experts have locked in with Maison Kitsune to usher in the summer.

Since its emergence onto the scene, CHIMI has consistently set its levels at increasingly higher peaks. From a concise selection of styles that served to suit the needs of daily wear – hiding your hangover, blocking the world out, and leveling up your 'fits – to building an arsenal that can stand toe-to-toe with industry leaders.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Its expansion, season-to-season, collaboration-to-collaboration, has resulted in a line-up that's both extensive and stylistically heavy. Whatever the occasion, CHIMI's got you covered.

Taking a departure from snow and swim (its arsenal boasts performance styles that are unlike anything you'll find elsewhere), CHIMI is stepping into the mix with the Paris-meets-Tokyo brand, Maison Kitsune, to offer up two best-in-class styles.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

At the forefront of the collection is a CHIMI style that it's fair to call essential – Square. A returning favorite that makes no mistake to push flair too far, this pair is an angled, easy-wearing silhouette that's been updated with two seasonal colorways – green with blue lenses and clear with orange lenses.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

For the statement makers of the pack, you'd do well to look for the Sheild, a racing-infused style that's perfected for festival season. Thanks to Maison Kitsune, it arrives with a dark mirrored look, as well as a high statement finish that's reflective of Maison Kitsune's signature colors.

There's no need to wait for Spring/Summer to roll in; the new collection has already touched down online.

Shop our latest products

Sold out
Multiple colors
Highsnobiety3 Layer Nylon Jacket Navy/Beige
$365.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Snow PeakTakibi Canvas Pants Olive Green
$350.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HOKA x _J.L-A.L_Tor Ultra High
$260.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Salomon Clothing Hi-Tech Enough for the Trails, Formal Enough for the Office
  • The Secret Horsepower of Margiela's Latest Leather Bag
  • Is There Anything More (or Less) Gloriously Margiela Than a GORE-TEX Button-up?
  • In Frames We Trust: Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster's Cyberpunk Vision is Unveiled
  • Zero Snakeskin, all Snake When MM6 Maison Margiela Goes Zodiac
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now